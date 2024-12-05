Ladd McConkey Stays Limited On Thursday
16 hours agoLos Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey (knee, shoulder) remained a limited participant in the team's second practice of the week on Thursday. The Chargers said earlier this week that McConkey's status could be up in the air for the Week 14 Sunday night showdown against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs after he was injured late in the Week 13 win over the Atlanta Falcons. However, the fact that the 23-year-old second-rounder has practiced two days in a row this week is encouraging, although he could still draw a questionable tag by Friday. If McConkey is on the right side of questionable, fantasy managers should probably stick with him in fantasy lineups, as he's been a must-start wideout in his first NFL season. McConkey is coming off his second 100-yard game this year and is the Chargers' clear WR1.
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Source: Los Angeles Chargers