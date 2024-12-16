Khris Middleton Misses Practice On Monday
3 weeks agoBrett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports that Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (illness) didn't practice on Monday due to being sick. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers has not commented on Middleton's status for Tuesday's NBA Cup Final against the Thunder. Fantasy managers keep an eye on the team's injury report for updates on the 33-year-olds status going into Tuesday's contest. Damian Lillard (undisclosed) was also absent for Monday's practice but was likely due to precautionary reasons.
Source: NBA Injury Report
