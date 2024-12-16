Kevin Huerter Out Monday
3 weeks agoSacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (shoulder) will not play against the Denver Nuggets on Monday due to an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. The 26-year-old missed the King's morning shootaround and is considered day-to-day moving forward. Huerter's next chance to play is on Thursday versus the Lakers. In the meantime, players like Colby Jones and Keon Ellis will likely see an increase in minutes on Monday.
Source: NBA Injury Report
