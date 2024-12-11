Keon Coleman Practicing In Full To Start Week 15 Preparation
2 days agoBuffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman (wrist) was a full participant in the team's first official practice (a walkthrough) of the week on Wednesday, signaling that he could finally be ready to return for a Week 15 showdown in Detroit against the Lions. The 21-year-old is battling a wrist injury that he suffered in Week 9. He was limited in practices last week and was questionable on the final injury report, but Buffalo eventually played it safe and kept him out of the Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. A full practice to begin the week is a good sign that he's trending in the right direction to return this Sunday, although nothing is guaranteed yet. With tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) also practicing in full, the Bills could be at full strength offensively for what could be another high-scoring contest in Detroit. Coleman, if active, will be a shaky WR4/flex play in fantasy after a long layoff.
Source: Andy Young
