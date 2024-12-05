Kenneth Walker III Listed With Multiple Injuries, Puts In Limited Practice
2 days agoSeattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle, calf) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with multiple injuries. It could help explain why backup Zach Charbonnet played 45% of the offensive snaps in the Week 13 win over the New York Jets, his highest snap share since Week 8. Walker was in on 61% of the offensive snaps and handled 16 carries for only 49 rushing yards while catching two passes for a loss of three yards. It was the second straight game Walker had under 50 rushing yards, and now he's dealing with two injury concerns heading into a Week 14 divisional clash in the desert against the Arizona Cardinals. The 24-year-old is a must-start RB when healthy as Seattle's lead back, though, as he's averaging 19.3 touches per game and has six TDs in 10 games. Fantasy managers in need of a RB this week might want to check on Charbonnet's availability, though.
Source: The Seattle Times - Bob Condotta
