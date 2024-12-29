Kayshon Boutte Adds Four Receptions Against Chargers
2 weeks agoNew England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte caught four of his five targets for 28 yards during Saturday's Week 17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in blowout fashion. Just one week removed from the best game of his career and his second NFL touchdown, Boutte came back down to earth against the Chargers. He still tied for the team lead in targets and catches, but he finished second to DeMario Douglas in total yards and saw his fantasy value slide after failing to find the end zone. Boutte, a second-year receiver out of LSU, remains the No. 2 fantasy receiver in New England but drops to the low-end WR4 tier for Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills.
Source: RotoBaller
