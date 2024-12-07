Kareem Hunt To Take A Back Seat In Week 14
4 days agoKansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt will face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night in Week 14. Hunt handled seven carries for 15 yards and two catches for four yards in last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The 29-year-old evenly split the backfield carries with Isiah Pacheco, but the latter was the more explosive option. With another week to get back to game speed, it stands to reason that Pacheco will shift the backfield share more in his direction. Even if the split remains relatively even this week, Hunt will have his work cut out for him against the Chargers. The Chargers rank sixth in fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season, making them one of the most challenging matchups. Hunt is ranked RB30 in our RotoBaller Half-PPR rankings this week, putting him on the flex radar in a week with six teams on bye. Fantasy managers should try their best not to start Hunt this week.
Source: PlayerProfiler NFL - Twitter
Source: PlayerProfiler NFL - Twitter