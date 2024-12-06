Josh Jacobs Continues Touchdown Binge With Three More In Packers’ Loss
9 hours agoGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs provided most of the Packers' scoring as he was a massive part of the game plan in their eventual 34-31 loss to the Detroit Lions. Jacobs was solid on the ground, piling up 66 yards on the ground on 18 rushing attempts, but he scored three times to highlight Jacobs' stellar performance. Pacing the Packers' offense as the closer to three of their four touchdown drives, Jacobs plunged in a one-yard score in the second quarter, a six-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and a four-yard plunge. Jacobs almost had a fourth touchdown through the air as well, if not for an offensive pass interference penalty. Week 14 was Jacobs' second three-touchdown game in the last three games, so Jacobs is clearly a must-start fantasy option at running back heading into Week 15's tilt against the Seattle Seahawks.
Source: ESPN
