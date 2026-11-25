Josh Downs Could See Increased Usage In Week 12
Nov 25, 2026, 3:36 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs has been a featured member of the team's passing attack in both games since he was acquired. Downs caught four passes for at least 53 yards in Weeks 10 and 11. The shifty wideout could find his role increase with another week of practice under his belt and an important AFC matchup on the slate. Downs and the Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills on the road this Thanksgiving in a game that could affect playoff seeding. The Bills defense has been mediocre against wide receivers this season, making this week's contest a good spot for Downs to have a breakout game with his new team. Downs is ranked WR39 in our RotoBaller Week 12 PPR rankings, putting him just outside WR3 range this week. Downs has been a solid option since he put on a Chiefs uniform and he should be considered a flex option with upside this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
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Jeremiyah Love is "Doing Well," Cardinals to Re-Evaluate him Next Week
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 3:33 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said on Wednesday that rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is "doing well" and that the team will re-evaluate him on Monday to determine whether he can return for the Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles or if he will need to wait until after the bye. The 21-year-old has been out since Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a right high-ankle sprain, but if he returns to practice next week and looks good, he could make his return in Week 13 versus the Eagles. For at least one more week, the Cardinals will roll with an uninspiring backfield timeshare between Bam Knight and Tyler Allgeier, with veteran journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson potentially making a second straight start with rookie QB Carson Beck (back) injured. Arizona's issues at the QB position lower the ceiling and floor of all of the team's RBs, and that will not be any different for Love when he comes off IR. However, in a lost season with the Cardinals evaluating their team for the future, we would expect Love to get plenty of run as the leading backfield option down the stretch, potentially giving him RB2 upside to close out his first year in the NFL as long as he is fully healthy. A lot was expected of the third overall pick from Notre Dame in his first year in the league, but he has underwhelmed, averaging 3.5 yards per carry for 268 yards and a touchdown on 76 rushing attempts through six games so far.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PHNX Sports - Bo Brack
Rashee Rice Is A WR2 Option On Thanksgiving
Joshua Costello
Nov 25, 2026, 3:27 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will face the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night. In two games since the Chiefs acquired Josh Downs, Rice has averaged 5.5 receptions and 67.5 yards per game. Despite the assumption that Downs could negatively impact Rice's production, Rice has remained surprisingly consistent. The fourth-year wideout was tied with Travis Kelce for the most catches on the team in last week's 34-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals and he should remain a solid option at Buffalo. The Bills defense has been middle-of-the-pack against wide receivers this season, so Rice should be unaffected by the matchup this week. In an important AFC matchup, Rice could be a reliable chain-moving receiver for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Rice is ranked WR21 in our RotoBaller Week 12 PPR rankings, making him a low-end WR2 option this Thursday. The volume for Rice has been steady, so fantasy managers should feel safe starting him this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Dak Prescott Healthy, Poised To Continue Elite Production Vs Eagles
John Johnson
Nov 25, 2026, 3:23 PM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was removed from his team's injury report ahead of his Week 12 Thanksgiving game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has been the most productive QB in the NFL over the past two weeks, as he's thrown for 668 yards and nine touchdown passes combined. He also rushed for a touchdown in Week 11. Prescott is benefiting from one of the best wide receiver duos in football, consisting of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Both are capable of taking over games and putting up monster numbers. The Eagles allow the 10th-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season, and they seem to have fully embraced the tank after quarterback Jalen Hurts (deep vein thrombosis) was ruled out for the rest of the season. They have nothing but pride to play for, and could benefit from finally having a high draft pick. They upset the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11, but probably have no chance against the high-powered Cowboys offense. Expect Prescott to throw for at least two touchdowns, if not more, and be an easy QB1 in fantasy football on Thanksgiving Day.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Stefon Diggs Absent from Practice Due to Personal Reason Wednesday
Stefon Diggs is not at practice today because of a personal reason.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 3:22 PM ET
Jake Ferguson Ruled Out vs. Eagles
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 3:22 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle) missed practice all week and has officially been ruled out for Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Ferguson will miss a third straight game while dealing with multiple injuries, but hopefully the 27-year-old will be recovered when the Cowboys come out of their extended break in Week 13 to face the Seattle Seahawks on the road on Monday, Dec. 7. With Ferguson down again this week against the Eagles, Brevyn Spann-Ford will be a deep-league TE2 streaming option for a high-flying Cowboys offense after he scored his first touchdown of the season in last week's victory over the Tennessee Titans. Ferguson does have four touchdowns on his 19 receptions so far this year, but he has taken a backseat to both receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in the target pecking order, putting him on the TE1/2 borderline. The former fourth-rounder from Wisconsin has had more than three catches in a game just once in 2026, and he has not exceeded 43 receiving yards at all in nine games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris
Justin Herbert Will Not Practice Wednesday
Justin Herbert will not practice today, Harbaugh said.— Noah Furtado (@bynoahfurtado) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 3:19 PM ET
George Pickens Will Look To Continue Hot Streak Vs Eagles On Thursday
John Johnson
Nov 25, 2026, 3:18 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens will face the relatively soft Philadelphia Eagles defense on Thursday for the NFL's Thanksgiving slate of games. He's looking to build on his huge games from last week and two weeks ago, in which he scored a combined 67.3 PPR fantasy points. He's seemingly brushed off a slow start to the season to reach new heights, and it was a stark turnaround from his 10 combined targets in the two weeks leading up to the bye. With the Cowboys defense still struggling and the Eagles a directionless franchise sans their starting QB and top wideout -- A.J. Brown (hamstring) was traded in the offseason -- there's plenty of reason for optimism for Pickens' upcoming performance. Cowboys quarterback has no problem airing it out, and he's thrown nine touchdowns in his past two games. Pickens should be started in all leagues for his elite WR1 upside in Week 12. The talent is clearly still there.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Travis Kelce Will Be Heavily Involved In AFC Showdown
Joshua Costello
Nov 25, 2026, 3:16 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will face the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 12. Kelce led all Chiefs pass catchers with six catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns in last week's blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals. The veteran TE has continued to play a valuable role in the offense despite the addition of Josh Downs at the trade deadline, and he should remain heavily involved this week. The Chiefs will head to Buffalo to face the Bills in an AFC matchup with playoff implications. In a perceived must-win game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes will likely look Kelce's way often. The Bills defense has also been an average matchup for tight ends, meaning the matchup shouldn't hold Kelce back this week. Kelce is ranked TE7 in our RotoBaller Week 12 PPR rankings, making him a solid TE1 start in a game that could be the highest-scoring game of the week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Aaron Rodgers Headed for Waivers
Bruno Mulé
Nov 25, 2026, 3:15 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is headed for waivers, according to Ian Rapoport and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. Rapoport reported that the Steelers originally planned to keep Rodgers after Tuesday's benching and reversed course after his Wednesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Rodgers accused head coach Mike McCarthy of falling asleep during a quarterback meeting. He also said he asked McCarthy to release him if the team benched him or kept the same play-calling arrangement. The transaction is still pending. Because the trade deadline has passed, teams can claim Rodgers' contract once he's placed on waivers. He would become a free agent if he clears waivers. Mason Rudolph will start Friday against the Denver Broncos, with Will Howard expected to back him up. Rodgers threw for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 starts this season. Managers can drop Rodgers in one-quarterback redraft leagues. In deep Superflex leagues, managers with bench space can hold him through waivers to see if another team offers him a chance to start.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Gerry Dulac
There Is "a Possibility" Brock Purdy Can't Play on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Shanahan says it’s not a high ankle injury but there’s “a possibility” Purdy can’t go Sunday against Seahawks. https://t.co/XSPRTH2IlE— Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 3:14 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Marvin Harrison Jr. Back at Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 3:11 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan M. Alexander. Harrison has missed two straight games for the Texans due to a hamstring injury, but his return to the field on Wednesday gives hope that the 24-year-old former first-rounder can play this Sunday at home against the Baltimore Ravens. Harrison's return would give quarterback C.J. Stroud more ammo to go off against the Ravens as the Texans look to continue their push towards a potential wild-card spot in the playoffs. However, Harrison should still be on the waiver wire in most 12-team leagues, as he has not really seen his role increase with his new squad after being traded from the Arizona Cardinals. He caught only five of 13 targets for 85 yards and one touchdown in his final four games in the desert, and he has caught six of 11 targets for 60 yards and one trip to the end zone in his first three games in Houston. There is just too much competition for targets and snaps in the Texans' offense, even with both Jayden Higgins (knee) and Jaylin Noel (toe) out for the year. Harrison will be battling with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, and Kayshon Boutte for a role in the passing game when he returns from his hamstring injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander
Steelers Player the Steelers' Dirty Laundry is Out in the Open
Keith Hernandez
Unprompted text from a #Steelers player in the locker room: “It’s been a shit show. Happy it’s out there tbh.”— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 3:08 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Emmett Johnson Poised For Massive Role On Thanksgiving
Joshua Costello
Nov 25, 2026, 3:07 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson will take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 12. Johnson rushed 23 times for 105 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 38 yards in last week's 34-1 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. In the absence of Kenneth Walker, Johnson has handled the workhorse role out of the Kansas City backfield. The rookie running back has eclipsed 100 rushing yards and scored in back-to-back games. Johnson has also been heavily involved in the passing game with at least four catches in both of his starts this season. Johnson will look to keep this momentum rolling as he will be handed RB1 duties once again in Buffalo. The Bills' defense has been a favorable matchup for running backs this season so Johnson is in a great spot for this Thanksgiving matchup. Johnson is ranked RB3 in our RotoBaller Week 12 PPR rankings, making him a must-start RB1 again.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
CeeDee Lamb Ready To Dominate Eagles Defense In Week 12
John Johnson
Nov 25, 2026, 3:05 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been one of the most productive wideouts in football this season. His 88 receptions for 1,103 yards and nine touchdowns on 133 targets all rank first or second in the NFL among all players, and he missed much of Week 5. Dallas will face the Philadelphia Eagles, whose entire team has regressed greatly this season. Their pass defense no longer ranks among the top in the NFL, and Lamb should feast against a vulnerable team that's missing their starting quarterback. No. 88 is likely to see double-digit targets yet again, and is a candidate every week to eclipse 100 receiving yards and rack up multiple touchdown catches. The Cowboys defense is bad enough that even the Eagles may have success moving the ball against them, so they would be unwise to get complacent and go with a run-heavy game plan. Expect another high-scoring affair and another huge effort from Lamb.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Steelers Players Back Aaron Rodgers' Claims on Mike McCarthy Sleeping
Keith Hernandez
Two team sources corroborated Aaron Rodgers' claim that Mike McCarthy broke the huddle at halftime on Sunday with “1-2-3 Packers.”— Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) November 25, 2026
Asked about Rodgers’ assertion that McCarthy was falling asleep in meetings, one player said “he's not lying.”
Nov 25, 2026, 3:03 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Woody Marks Back at Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 3:01 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (concussion) is back on the practice field on Wednesday, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Marks suffered a concussion in the Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns and was unable to clear the league's concussion protocol in time to play in last Thursday night's win over the Indianapolis Colts. But now that he is back on the practice field this week, Marks will have a good chance to get the green light to return in Week 12 on Sunday against the visiting Baltimore Ravens. The problem for Marks' fantasy managers is that David Montgomery is now back as well after missing four games due to a groin injury, and he looked spry and healthy in the beatdown of the Colts in Week 11, going for over 100 yards rushing in his first game back. The 25-year-old Marks will continue to be a key backfield option for the Texans once he clears the NFL's concussion protocol, but he will most likely see most of his playing time on passing downs in a timeshare with Monty, lowering his fantasy ceiling and floor to that of a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex in PPR formats. The former fourth-rounder from USC did not exactly stand out as Houston's lead back during the time that Montgomery missed, and he is averaging 3.7 yards per carry for 391 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in his nine games played in his sophomore campaign. Marks has added 16 receptions for 113 yards through the air.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander
Steelers Players Watched Aaron Rodgers Live on the Pat McAfee Show
Keith Hernandez
Steelers players were watching Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow in real time inside the locker room when it was open to the media.— Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 2:59 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Patrick Mahomes Ready For Massive AFC Matchup
Joshua Costello
Nov 25, 2026, 2:58 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take on the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 12. After a relatively slow start to the year, Mahomes has been on a tear of late. The veteran QB has multiple passing touchdowns and no interceptions in four straight games. Mahomes has also averaged 309 passing yards and three touchdowns per game with a 70% completion percentage during that span. The Chiefs superstar dismantled the Arizona Cardinals defense last week, passing for 324 yards and three touchdowns in the 34-7 victory. Mahomes and the Chiefs will now head to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Thanksgiving. The Bills' defense has been a middling matchup for opposing quarterbacks this season and Mahomes is on a heater right now. In a game with a high over/under and playoff implications, expect Mahomes to bring his A-game in this contest. Mahomes is ranked QB8 in our RotoBaller Week 12 rankings, making him a solid QB1 option on Thanksgiving night.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Months of Conversation Led to Aaron Rodgers' Benching
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 2:51 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shed some light on his sudden benching this week on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. "This has been months of conversation leading up to the last couple of days when things went to a different place," Rodgers said, adding that tight end Pat Freiermuth was the one who told him on Tuesday night that he would be inactive this Friday against the Denver Broncos in Week 12. Rodgers said the media made it sound "like there was some benching going on. That word never came up." Head coach Mike McCarthy is ready to go in another direction to try and save the Steelers' season after two straight losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles. The 42-year-old Rodgers has not had a 300-yard passing game all season and has completed only 60.9% of his pass attempts for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions in his 10 starts in 2026. The future Hall of Famer said he has no intention to stay with the organization now that they have given the starting nod to Mason Rudolph going forward. Rodgers has around $8.6 million guaranteed left on his salary, but the Steelers could try to recoup some of that money before eventually releasing him. Obviously, Rodgers is no longer roster-worthy in two-QB superflex leagues in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Derrick Henry in Concussion Protocol, Expected to Play Sunday
Derrick Henry is in the concussion protocol but is expected to play Sunday, per Jesse Minter. pic.twitter.com/bCzJcUUft6— Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 2:49 PM ET