Jonathan Taylor Tallies 125 Yards, Scores Twice
2 weeks agoIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ran the ball 32 times for 125 yards and two scores in their loss to the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. He also brought in two of his four targets for 11 yards. Taylor punched in his first score of the game in the second quarter on a three-yard run. Later in the third, Taylor would tally his second touchdown, this time on a 26-yard run. This was also his longest run of the afternoon. Taylor has now posted back-to-back outing where he tallied at least two touchdowns and eclipsed over 100 rushing yards. Since Week 13, Taylor has seen at least 22 rushing attempts per game. The Wisconsin product remains a high-end RB1 heading into his final game of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars who have allowed the second-most PPR points to opposing RBs.
Source: ESPN.com
