Joe Burrow Dealing With Knee Soreness, Will Practice This Week
1 day agoCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (knee) will practice this week. "Just sore," head coach Zac Taylor said. Burrow was seen wearing a sleeve on his surgically repaired left knee in Monday night's 27-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys. It's something to keep an eye on down the stretch of the season, but Burrow will practice this week and should be fine to start in Week 15 versus the Tennessee Titans. Despite facing a Titans defense that has been surprisingly good in 2024, Burrow should remain a top-five fantasy QB in Week 15 fantasy lineups. The 28-year-old has been dicing up opposing defenses most of the year and enters the week as the QB3 in overall fantasy points, behind only Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. Burrow has a total of 3,706 passing yards and has thrown 33 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 2024. Leave him locked into your starting lineups. UPDATE: Burrow was limited on Wednesday.
Source: NBC 5 Cincinnati - Charlie Clifford
