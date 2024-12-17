Jets Interview Thomas Dimitroff For GM Position
3 weeks agoThe New York Jets interviewed former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff on Monday, according to a source. The Jets have already begun to look at candidate to replace former GM Joe Douglas at the end of the 2024 season. Dimitroff was the GM in Atlanta for 12 years and saw the team post a 113-95 record in his time at the helm. The team reached the playoffs six times, including when they went all the way to the Super Bowl before famously blowing a 28-3 lead to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2016. He has not been in the NFL since being fired by the Falcons in 2020, instead serving as president of football operations for SumerSports, a data-driven platform created to help front-office personnel in decision-making. Dimitroff has almost 30 years of NFL experience and could decide to return to the NFL next year.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
