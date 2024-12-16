Jets Defense Allows 25 Points In Week 15 Win
3 weeks agoThe New York Jets defense struggled in a 32-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. New York failed to capitalize on a plus matchup against a Mac Jones-led offense as they coughed up 421 yards of total offense, with Brian Thomas Jr. leading the way with 105 yards and two touchdowns. The Jets did notch two sacks and force two turnovers in the close win. They will look to bounce back at home against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16.
Source: NFL.com
