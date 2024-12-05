Ja'Tavion Sanders Practicing Again On Thursday
21 hours agoCarolina Panthers rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck) is back on the practice field on Thursday and was not seen in the no-contact red jersey that he had been wearing since his scary neck injury in the Week 12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Sanders hasn't played since that scary head-first landing but he put in a limited practice on Wednesday, and head coach Dave Canales said on Monday that he's hopeful that Sanders will be able to return in Week 14 to face the Philadelphia Eagles. The fourth-rounder was getting more involved in the offense before his injury a few weeks ago and could be worth looking at as a TE2 streamer in deeper fantasy leagues whenever he returns. In Sanders' absence in last week's overtime loss to the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tommy Tremble had five catches on eight targets for a season-high 77 yards. UPDATE: Sanders was limited again on Thursday.
Source: ESPN.com - David Newton
