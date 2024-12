Share: Link copied to clipboard!

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said that it "makes sense" to move outfielder Aaron Judge back to right field in 2025 after the team failed to re-sign superstar outfielder Juan Soto . Manager Aaron Boone mentioned outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez as a leading candidate to start in center field next year, even though Trent Grisham remains under contract. Dominguez, a switch-hitting 21-year-old Dominican, dealt with multiple injuries in 2024 and only played in 18 games at the major-league level with the Yankees after debuting in eight games in 2023 in his rookie campaign. He hit just .179 with two homers and five stolen bases in 56 at-bats last year but has an incredibly high ceiling in both fantasy and real life for the Yankees if he finally is given a shot at regular playing time in the Bronx next year. If he plays a full season in the majors and is healthy, Dominguez should be a lock for a 20-20 showing.