Jasson Dominguez A Leading Candidate To Play Center Field In 2025
2 days agoNew York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said that it "makes sense" to move outfielder Aaron Judge back to right field in 2025 after the team failed to re-sign superstar outfielder Juan Soto. Manager Aaron Boone mentioned outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez as a leading candidate to start in center field next year, even though Trent Grisham remains under contract. Dominguez, a switch-hitting 21-year-old Dominican, dealt with multiple injuries in 2024 and only played in 18 games at the major-league level with the Yankees after debuting in eight games in 2023 in his rookie campaign. He hit just .179 with two homers and five stolen bases in 56 at-bats last year but has an incredibly high ceiling in both fantasy and real life for the Yankees if he finally is given a shot at regular playing time in the Bronx next year. If he plays a full season in the majors and is healthy, Dominguez should be a lock for a 20-20 showing.
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch