Jameson Williams Looks For Bounce-Back Performance On Thursday Night
2 days agoDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams aims to bounce back from a quiet Thanksgiving performance as Detroit hosts the Packers in Week 14. Despite seven targets against Chicago, Williams managed only 28 yards on five catches, marking just his third game this season with fewer than 50 yards. However, his consistent involvement in the passing game—seeing six or more targets in three consecutive weeks—is a positive sign for fantasy managers. Additionally, Williams contributed 18 yards on two rushing attempts, showcasing his versatility. The Packers' defense has been stingy against wide receivers, allowing the eighth-fewest receptions and seventh-fewest receiving yards per game. However, Williams' growing role in Detroit's high-powered offense could provide him with opportunities to shine in this crucial NFC North battle.
Source: RotoBaller
