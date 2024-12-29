Jalen McMillan Scores Twice On Sunday
2 weeks agoTampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan continued his impressive late-season surge during Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. The rookie wideout hauled in all five of his targets for 51 yards and two touchdowns in the win. McMillan now has six touchdowns over his last four games after having one total touchdown heading into Week 14. Fantasy managers are finally getting production out of the rookie wideout at the best time of the season. McMillan might sneak onto the WR2 radar for the Week 18 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
Source: ESPN
