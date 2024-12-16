Jalen Hurts Delivers Big Performance Against Steelers
3 weeks agoPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts delivered a stellar performance in the team's 27-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Hurts completed 25 of 32 passes for 290 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions—while adding 45 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Hurts silenced any doubts about the Eagles' passing game by averaging an impressive 9.1 yards per attempt and connecting on six passes of 20+ yards. Despite playing with a broken finger, this performance included his second-highest passing total of the season (290) and second-highest completion rate (78.1%). Hurts' dual-threat ability was on full display as he added his 14th rushing touchdown of the season, solidifying his position as an elite fantasy QB. Heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Commanders, Hurts remains a top-tier option, capable of delivering in both the passing and rushing game.
Source: ESPN
