Jalen Coker Shines, Scores 83-Yard Touchdown In Loss To Cowboys
3 weeks agoCarolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Jalen Coker had a career day against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. He matched his career high in receptions (four) and eclipsed 100 yards for the first time in his young career, posting 118 on Sunday. It was largely due to an 83-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. Coker and quarterback Bryce Young connected on broken Dallas coverage with under a minute left in the half, the longest play of both their careers. While it was an impressive return to action for Coker, who missed the previous three games with a quad injury, he likely remains no more than a risky streaming option for Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Source: ESPN
