Jaleel McLaughlin Finishes With 34 Scrimmage Yards, Picks Up Quad Injury
3 weeks agoDenver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (quadriceps) picked up a quadriceps injury in the 31-13 Week 15 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Before leaving, McLaughlin handled seen carries (a team-high among RBs) for 21 yards (3.0 yards per carry) while adding three catches on three targets for an additional 13 yards through the air. Neither Javonte Williams nor Audric Estime were able to capitalize on McLaughlin's injury, as they combined for 11 carries and 28 yards and three catches (four targets) for 13 yards. It was a disappointing performance from McLaughlin against a Colts defense that has been gashed on the ground all year, but then again, Denver's rushing attack hasn't really done much of anything all season. Heading into a short week on Thursday against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers, McLaughlin's availability could be in question. If active, he'll be an avoidable RB3/flex.
Source: ESPN.com
