Jake Guentzel Considered Day-To-Day
1 week agoTampa Bay Lightning left wing Jake Guentzel (upper body) is considered day-to-day. The prolific winger exited Saturday's game against the Rangers in the third period with an upper-body injury. Guentzel was initially expected to play in Sunday's matchup versus Montreal, but he didn't hit the ice. Cam Atkinson started the contest on the first line, with Michael Eyssimont (lower body) filling the open spot in the lineup after missing Saturday's action with a minor injury. Following Sunday, Tampa Bay will be off until Thursday, giving Guentzel some good time to heal, and his absence might be limited to only one game. Guentzel has crushed it with the Lightning this season, notching 20 goals and 37 points in 33 games.
Source: Diandra Loux
Source: Diandra Loux