Jake Ferguson Off Injury Report For Week 14
4 days agoDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (concussion) is off the injury report after fully practicing all week. Ferguson was knocked out early in Week 11 and has not played over the past two weeks. The 25-year-old is a dart-throw option at tight end in Week 14 given that it is his first game back. He has not scored a touchdown all season long but largely has operated as the number two option in the passing game behind CeeDee Lamb. Taking on a soft Cincinnati secondary on Monday night in a game with the highest implied point total for the week, he is a startable option.
Source: RotoBaller
