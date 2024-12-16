Jack Flaherty Viewed As "Fallback" Option For Baltimore
3 weeks agoAccording to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, free-agent starting pitcher Jack Flaherty is viewed as a fallback option if the Baltimore Orioles are unable to re-sign Corbin Burnes. Rosenthal noted that the Red Sox could also present a nice fit for Flaherty as well. Last season, Burnes operated as the Baltimore ace and finished fifth in AL Cy Young voting. Flaherty enjoyed a solid bounce-back campaign last summer after dealing with numerous injuries for the better part of three seasons. In 2024, Flaherty logged 162 innings (second-highest of his career) and posted a 3.17 ERA and 1.07 WHIP. Flaherty was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline and remained in the rotation during their championship run. Under the hood, he generated an impressive 29.9% strikeout rate and 5.9% walk rate with an above-average 3.54 xERA. Flaherty should be viewed as a viable SP3 in all formats heading into next season and could have an even brighter outlook, depending on where he calls home.
Source: Ken Rosenthal
