Hunter Henry Delivers Low Yardage Total In Loss To Cardinals
3 weeks agoNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry caught all four of his targets for 25 yards during Sunday's Week 15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Henry has been the most productive pass-catcher in the Patriots' offense, and while he did lead the team in receptions on Sunday, his yardage total was lower than expected. This was Henry's worst fantasy performance since Week 10 and just his second-worst showing since Drake Maye took over as the starting quarterback. He also finished with fewer fantasy points than Austin Hooper for the third time in New England's last five games. Fantasy managers should view Henry as a fringe top-12 fantasy option against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16, and he's no longer a must-start option.
Source: RotoBaller
