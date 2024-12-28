Grant Calcaterra Off The Fantasy Radar For Week 17
2 weeks agoPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra has struggled to make an impact in recent weeks and remains off the fantasy radar as the team prepares to host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. Calcaterra hasn't surpassed three receptions or 22 receiving yards in any of his last three starts and failed to draw a single target against Washington in Week 16. While Calcaterra has been on the field plenty, logging over 88% of the snaps and running 92 routes over the last three games, his involvement in the passing game has been nearly nonexistent. With Kenny Pickett under center and the Eagles opting to lean on their star receivers, Calcaterra offers little upside. Even with Dallas's struggles in red-zone defense, he remains a firm sit and is not a viable streaming option for Week 17.
Source: RotoBaller
