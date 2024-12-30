Four Grabs And 43 Yards For Dontayvion Wicks In Week 17
1 week agoGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks was a contributor to the Packers' effort but came up short as Green Bay lost to the Minnesota Vikings 27-25. Wicks caught 4-of-5 targets for 43 yards, finishing second on the team in targets on the afternoon. The recipient of quarterback Jordan Love's first two completions of the game, Wicks earned just one targets until the Packers' final drive of the game. Taking advantage of Christian Watson (knee) being inactive for the Packers in Week 17, Wicks was solid, but unspectacular. Wicks' fantasy value will be directly tied to Watson's availability in Week 18 when the Packers host the Chicago Bears in Week 18. For fantasy purposes, Wicks would be a dart-throw flex option if Watson doesn't suit up.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN