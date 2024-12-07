Eagles Defense Back Into Must-Start Range For Week 14
4 days agoThe Philadelphia Eagles D/ST is back on the fantasy radar as a fringe top-five option heading into Week 14. Last week, the Eagles faced the Baltimore Ravens, allowing their highest yardage total since Week 4 and failing to force a turnover for the first time since Week 7. Philadelphia managed to get the win, but their defense wasn't necessarily dominant. That should change this week against the Carolina Panthers, who are averaging one interception and 18.1 points scored per game. The Carolina offense has certainly played better lately as Bryce Young finds his groove, but all signs point to them having a tougher day against a very talented Philadelphia team. The Eagles D/ST ranks 10th in fantasy points scored at the position, and they have a strong chance to finish Week 14 inside the top five.
Source: RotoBaller
