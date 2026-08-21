De'Zhaun Stribling Continues To Impress In Preseason Action
De'Zhaun Stribling had four catches for 46 receiving yards on five targets in Thursday's preseason win over the Chargers. Stribling's stats might not be eye-popping, but his ability to secure the ball while in traffic or going to the ground on each reception in the game added to his burgeoning popularity. Stribling was not listed as a starter but was on the field for the 49ers' first two offensive drives before being removed from the game. With Ricky Pearsall (knee) out for the season and Mike Evans (foot/ankle) already hobbled by injuries, Stribling may have a significant role in the 49ers' offense when the regular season begins. His next opportunity to build on his impressive preseason performance will come on August 27 against the Raiders.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com