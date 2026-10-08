DeVonta Smith Working Off to the Side on Thursday
Oct 8, 2026, 2:50 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was seen getting some running in while working on a side field during the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday, according to Tim McManus of ESPN. Smith did not suit up for the team's Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and was held out of the first practice of the week on Wednesday. He could go down as a non-participant again in Thursday's practice, but it was at least a good sign to see him running around on the field. With that said, the team's WR1 might need to put in a full practice on Friday to avoid a questionable tag going into the weekend. If Smith misses a second straight game in Week 5, receivers Dontayvion Wicks and Makai Lemon will once again have elevated target shares. The Eagles could also be getting tight end Dallas Goedert back from a knee injury that has kept him out for the last couple of games. Smith is a must-start in fantasy leagues when he is active, and he has caught 19 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown in his first three games in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Tim McManus
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Saquon Barkley Not Seen at Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 2:44 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) was among the players that ESPN's Tim McManus did not see during a brief portion of practice open to the media on Thursday. Barkley injured his hamstring in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and is now very questionable to play in London on Sunday in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tank Bigsby (abdomen) is having core-muscle surgery and landed on Injured Reserve this week, so he will be out for at least four games. The Eagles' backfield depth is going to be tested if Barkley does not get cleared to play this weekend. Philly added veteran back Dameon Pierce to their active 53-man roster this week for extra depth, but if Barkley is inactive, it will likely be Will Shipley seeing most of the backfield work. Barkley sitting out on Sunday would put Shipley immediately into flex territory against the Jaguars. A second straight day of missed practice on Thursday would put Barkley on the wrong side of questionable for Week 5. If he is a true game-time decision, the good news is that fantasy managers will know early on Sunday whether he is active.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Tim McManus
Rhamondre Stevenson Expected to be Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 2:38 PM ETIt appears that New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) will at least be limited in Thursday's practice, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. Stevenson came out of the Week 4 win over the division-rival Buffalo Bills with a banged-up right knee, and he was also limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday. It does not appear that the 28-year-old's knee injury is very serious, but we will continue to keep a close eye on his status going into this weekend's game on Sunday at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. If Stevenson were to be limited at all or out entirely, TreVeyon Henderson would have a much higher fantasy ceiling as the team's workhorse back. Stevenson has not been ruled out this week, but he might need to put in a full practice on Friday to avoid a questionable tag for Sunday's game. The sixth-year RB has 163 rushing yards and a touchdown on 44 carries (3.7 yards per attempt) through four games, adding 12 receptions for 90 yards through the air while sharing backfield touches with Henderson.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
Ja'Marr Chase Back at Practice as he Works Through Concussion Protocol
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 2:32 PM ETCincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (head) is back at practice on Thursday as he continues to work his way through the league's concussion protocol, according to Ben Baby of ESPN. Chase suffered a concussion in the Week 4 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and did not practice on Wednesday. His status for this weekend's game in Miami against the Dolphins is still up in the air, but his return to practice on Thursday at least gives him a chance to clear the NFL's concussion protocol by the weekend. Fellow wideout Tee Higgins (groin) is also on the Week 5 injury report and did not practice on Wednesday, so Cincy's receiving corps is banged up right now. Chase is a must-start in all traditional fantasy football leagues when he is active, but his status for Week 5 could be a game-time decision on Sunday. The five-time Pro Bowler has caught 21 of his 28 targets for 212 yards and three touchdowns through his first four games in 2026. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Chase's status for Friday's final injury report.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ben Baby
Bills Not Ruling Out DJ Moore for Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 2:26 PM ETWhen Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady was asked about potentially letting wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) rest his injured shoulder in Week 5 on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams, he said that the team owes it to Moore to let him try if he thinks he can play as the team monitors his shoulder, per Andy Young. "DJ's a competitor. You see the difference with us with DJ out on the football field," Brady said. Moore originally suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions, but he has not missed any game time before aggravating the injury in Sunday's divisional loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. The 29-year-old only caught one of two targets in that game for 11 yards. He also gave fantasy managers a donut in Week 2 when he injured his shoulder, which came after a 100-yard performance and a touchdown in his Bills' debut in Week 1. The good news is that Moore has an extra day to prepare his body before the Monday night contest in L.A. If he does not get the green light to play on Sunday, Keon Coleman will be firmly in play as a flex option after catching six passes for 116 yards and his first touchdown of the year in the loss to New England.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Andy Young
A.J. Brown Eligible to Return From Injured Reserve Next Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 2:19 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) has been in the locker room over the last few days and is eligible to return from Injured Reserve next week, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. The Boston Herald's Doug Kyed reported on Wednesday that Brown was not walking around the locker room with a limp. The 29-year-old has not yet returned to practice, but he is nearing the light at the end of the tunnel in his recovery from a right high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Brown can officially return to the practice field next week, but even if he does, it is not a guarantee that he will come off IR to play in Week 6 against the division-rival New York Jets. The three-time Pro Bowler was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason to become quarterback Drake Maye's go-to target, but his ankle injury in Week 1 put a halt to those plans. Brown should remain stashed in all fantasy leagues as he nears the end of his recovery and will be a must-start in fantasy lineups whenever he returns to action.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
Tank Dell in Pads, Getting Close to a Return
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 2:13 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) was seen practicing in pads on Thursday. ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime writes that it "is huge" and "means he is very close." Dell was listed as limited on Wednesday in his return to practice, which opened his 21-day window to be officially activated from Injured Reserve. The 26-year-old suffered a devastating knee injury late in the 2024 campaign and was unable to play at all last year. The Texans brought him along slowly in training camp this summer and placed him on IR to begin the regular season. But now that he has missed the required four games, he could be on the cusp of rejoining a Texans' receiving corps that is hungry for reinforcements and playmakers behind Nico Collins after Jayden Higgins suffered a season-ending knee injury during the preseason. It would be a bit of a surprise if Dell is activated to make his season debut in Week 5 against the division-rival Tennessee Titans, but he is clearly getting closer and deserves stashing in most fantasy football leagues for his big-play ability. The former third-rounder from Houston caught 98 passes for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns (seven as a rookie) in his first two years in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - DJ Bien-Aime
Roman Wilson's Stock Continues to Rise With Teammate Sidelined
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 2:07 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson's fantasy football stock continues to rise on Thursday after head coach Mike McCarthy announced that receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will be out for multiple weeks after aggravating a foot injury, according to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. In the team's Week 4 loss to the division-rival Cleveland Browns last Thursday night, the 25-year-old Wilson caught three of his six targets for 74 yards and his second touchdown of the 2026 season. Wilson has now found the end zone in back-to-back weeks and has exactly six targets in each of the team's first four games. With Pittman now in line to miss multiple weeks, Wilson should see even more targets from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has voiced multiple times that he has plenty of trust in Wilson. He has already eclipsed the 166 receiving yards that he had in 13 regular-season games last year and matched the two touchdowns he scored. Wilson is only rostered in 13% of Yahoo leagues and will be a sneaky flex option for fantasy managers in deeper leagues this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review - Chris Adamski
Lamar Jackson Not Practicing Thursday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 8, 2026, 2:00 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) played only the first half of the team's Week 4 win over the Titans, exiting early with an ankle injury, and for the second consecutive day he was not seen at practice. Jackson still finished as the QB11 on the week despite sitting out the second half, and he's been one of the safest starters of the year despite spending significant time without top wide receiver Zay Flowers. Unfortunately, Jackson's own injury history has become an inescapable piece of his own fantasy profile, having missed five games in 2025 and looking like a shell of himself for large swaths of the year. With his second missed practice of the week, Jackson is trending toward his first absence of 2026, and even upon his return, fantasy managers will have to hope that his signature mobility is not sapped by the ankle injury.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Cordell Woodland
Adonai Mitchell Still Not Seen Practicing
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 8, 2026, 1:48 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) has missed the past two games after matching Garrett Wilson's 14 targets through the first two weeks of the season, and after logging a DNP on Wednesday, he was again not seen during the warmup portion of Thursday's practice, according to team reporter Al Iannazzone. In Mitchell's absence, rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq has stepped up with a 21.6% target share over the past two weeks, though in order for that to matter for fantasy, the Jets will need to run more than the 32 total plays to which they were limited in a Week 4 loss to the Bears. Head coach Aaron Glenn has called Mitchell week-to-week with the finger injury, and with only one more chance to find the practice field ahead of a Week 5 matchup with the Browns, he is trending toward his third consecutive absence.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Al Iannazzone
Terry McLaurin Not Seen at Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 1:42 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) was not out on the field on Thursday during warmups and the portion of practice open to the media, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic. McLaurin also missed practice after not playing in the Week 4 blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London on Sunday. If McLaurin goes down as a DNP for a second straight day this week, he will not be looking good to return this weekend when the team takes on the division-rival New York Giants at home on Sunday. Fellow receiver Stefon Diggs also missed practice on Wednesday, but his return to the field on Thursday suggests he might have a better chance to play this weekend. Washington's receiving corps is a little banged up going into Week 5 action, but the good news is starting quarterback Jayden Daniels should be back after dislocating his left elbow in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. As of right now, McLaurin is on the wrong side of questionable to face the Giants. In three games so far in 2026, McLaurin has 10 catches on 22 targets for 141 yards and one touchdown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Tashan Reed
Breece Hall Not Spotted at Thursday's Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 8, 2026, 1:36 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quad), whom head coach Aaron Glenn has called week-to-week with a quad injury, was not present for the team stretch or warmup portion of Thursday's practice, according to team reporter Al Iannazzone. Hall did not practice on Wednesday after missing the team's Week 4 loss to the Bears. In his absence, third-year pro Braelon Allen was given a 100% rush share, but in a game in which the Jets ran an unfathomably low 32 total offensive plays, that amounted to only 59 yards on 14 carries. He also saw a healthy 14.3% target share, which again only translated to two total targets. With the Jets unlikely to match their offensive futility in a Week 5 matchup with the Browns, if Allen can maintain a similar level of involvement, he becomes a sneaky flex option as RotoBaller's RB30.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Al Iannazzone
Rashod Bateman Practicing in Non-Contact Jersey
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 8, 2026, 1:25 PM ETAfter logging a limited practice participation on Wednesday, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (shoulder) was spotted back on the field on Thursday, wearing a red non-contact jersey. While it is unclear when Bateman picked up the shoulder injury that has limited him to begin the week, he was on the field for fewer than half of the Ravens' offensive snaps in a Week 4 win over the Titans, easily his lowest snap share of the season. Bateman became a popular waiver pickup with teammate Zay Flowers (hamstring, foot) hampered by injuries early in the year, but he has not topped three targets or two receptions in either of the last two games, and now, at less than full health, he is no longer a player who needs to remain rostered.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jeff Zrebiec
Jameson Williams' Upside Remains Evident if He Can Limit Mistakes
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 8, 2026, 1:13 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams topped 100 yards for the first time in a Week 4 loss to the Panthers, making good on a season-high 53 routes run. While that level of passing volume would be unsustainable for most offenses, both Williams and teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown now rank among the league's top six players by total routes run. While Williams' league-leading four drops have caused notable fantasy frustration, his usage remains encouraging, and in Week 5, the Lions face a Cardinals defense that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points above expectation to the wide receiver position. The fifth-year pro makes for a high-upside start as RotoBaller's WR22.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Stefon Diggs Back at Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 12:30 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) is back on the practice field on Thursday, according to Zach Selby of the team's official website. Diggs was a non-participant in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, putting his status in question for Week 5 against the division-rival New York Giants on Sunday. The 32-year-old veteran is now back at practice, though, which is good news, with fellow wideout Terry McLaurin (hamstring) also questionable after missing the loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London in Week 4. Diggs did not really take advantage of McLaurin being out on Sunday against the Colts, as he caught five of his nine targets for 35 yards in the 30-13 loss. With that said, Diggs should see plenty of targets in the passing game in an offense that is getting starting quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) back this weekend. In his first four games with the Commanders this year, the four-time Pro Bowler has 18 catches on 31 targets for 170 yards and three touchdowns, after scoring four touchdowns in the regular season last year with the New England Patriots.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Commanders.com - Zach Selby
Quinshon Judkins' Fantasy Floor Rising Due to Receiving Work
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 12:25 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins is an intriguing buy-low candidate in fantasy football leagues as the Browns head into a very favorable Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets. Judkins saw 17 carries for 53 yards and his first rushing touchdown of the season in last Thursday night's 27-24 win over the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, and he added a season-high six catches on seven targets for 43 yards as Cleveland's clear workhorse back. The second-year back out of Ohio State has not found a ton of running room, averaging just 3.0 yards per carry on his 59 rushing attempts through four games, after he averaged 3.6 yards per rushing attempt in 14 starts as a rookie in 2025. The former second-rounder had a team-high six catches, though, and if he continues to be used more like that in the passing game in this Browns offense, Judkins will continue to have a higher floor as an RB2 for fantasy football managers. In a Week 5 matchup this Sunday on the road against the Jets, Judkins should be locked in as a starter in all leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Roschon Johnson Worth Monitoring in Deep Leagues With Injuries at RB
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 12:14 PM ETChicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson is a name to monitor in deep leagues with Chicago's backfield currently banged up as they head into an important divisional clash this weekend against the Green Bay Packers. Both D'Andre Swift (hip, knee) and Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) are dealing with multiple injuries and did not practice on Wednesday. Head coach Ben Johnson downplayed Monangai's thumb injury, so at the very least, he should be able to suit up at Lambeau Field on Sunday. The 25-year-old Johnson had four carries for 16 yards in Sunday's 23-12 win over the New York Jets in Week 4, adding one catch for seven yards on his only target in the passing game. Swift and Monangai had 45 rushing attempts for 204 yards and two touchdowns as the bulk of the offense for the Bears on the day. Johnson is still probably a long shot to be a standalone fantasy play in Week 5 with quarterback Tyler Bagent running the offense for at least one more week. He has just four carries for 16 yards through four games in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Rico Dowdle Up in the Air to Return in Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 12:05 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday that running back Rico Dowdle (toe) will continue to work towards a return in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. McCarthy also said that Dowdle's status is still up in the air for Sunday. A dislocated toe has been the reason why Dowdle has missed each of the team's last two games. He was limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, though, so if he can upgrade to a full practice by Friday, Dowdle could have a good shot at returning and sharing backfield work with Jaylen Warren. Dowdle's return would be bad news for Warren's fantasy managers, as McCarthy has said that he plans to return to a platoon in the backfield with both RBs once Dowdle has healed from his toe injury. The 28-year-old Dowdle is now a long shot to record a third straight 1,000-yard season with his third different team in 2026. He had 15 carries for 37 yards (2.5 yards per carry) and caught four passes for 28 yards in his first two games as a Steeler before dislocating a toe. At best, Dowdle will be in the RB3/flex conversation if he returns this weekend against Indy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Michael Pittman Jr. Reportedly Out Multiple Weeks With Foot Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 8, 2026, 12:03 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is expected to miss multiple weeks, according to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Pittman was seen moving around the locker room on a scooter Wednesday with his left foot elevated. He already missed Week 2 with the injury, and his return hasn't brought much production, with just four catches for 31 yards on nine targets over the past two games. He now looks set to miss Sunday's matchup with his former team, Indianapolis. Roman Wilson is worth a look if he's still available in fantasy leagues. He's drawn six targets in every game this season and has scored in consecutive weeks, including a three-catch, 74-yard performance against Cleveland last Thursday. Rookie Germie Bernard also saw eight targets when Pittman missed Week 2, though Wilson has made the stronger case for fantasy consideration behind DK Metcalf.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Chris Adamski
Chase Brown's Receiving Role Could Grow Amid Bengals Injuries
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 8, 2026, 11:49 AM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown has struggled to get much going on the ground this season, but his receiving work is becoming an increasingly important part of his fantasy value. Brown caught all 11 of his targets for 71 yards against Jacksonville in Week 4, setting a career high in receptions after totaling 10 catches over his first three games. He managed only 10 rushing yards on nine carries, but the receiving production gave him a productive afternoon for PPR managers. There could be more opportunities coming, too. Ja'Marr Chase remains in concussion protocol, while Tee Higgins is dealing with groin and neck injuries. Both missed Wednesday's practice, and Cincinnati is already without Andrei Iosivas (thumb), who is on injured reserve. Brown now has 21 receptions on 24 targets through four games, giving Joe Burrow another option if the Bengals remain short-handed. Cincinnati threw 54 passes Sunday, so that kind of receiving volume isn't something Brown can count on every week. Still, his involvement as a pass-catcher gives his fantasy value another way to climb while the running game continues to struggle.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Golden Solidifying His Place in Packers' Passing Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 8, 2026, 11:38 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden didn't put up much yardage in Week 4, but he still found the end zone for the second straight game. Golden caught three of seven targets for 21 yards against Tampa Bay, including a two-yard touchdown on fourth down. The second-year receiver now has 18 catches for 274 yards and two scores through four games, already putting him within 87 yards of his entire rookie-season total. More importantly, the targets have been there. Golden has drawn 37 looks, five more than Christian Watson and the most on Green Bay's roster. He saw 12 targets in both Week 1 and Week 3, turning the latter opportunity into his first 100-yard receiving game of the season. Watson remains the more productive receiver, but Golden has established himself as a regular part of the passing attack rather than a complementary option. His catch rate still leaves room for improvement, though the opportunities have been consistent. RotoBaller ranks him WR18 for Week 5 against Chicago, reflecting how much his fantasy value has grown.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller