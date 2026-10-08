Chase Brown's Receiving Role Could Grow Amid Bengals Injuries
Oct 8, 2026, 11:49 AM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown has struggled to get much going on the ground this season, but his receiving work is becoming an increasingly important part of his fantasy value. Brown caught all 11 of his targets for 71 yards against Jacksonville in Week 4, setting a career high in receptions after totaling 10 catches over his first three games. He managed only 10 rushing yards on nine carries, but the receiving production gave him a productive afternoon for PPR managers. There could be more opportunities coming, too. Ja'Marr Chase remains in concussion protocol, while Tee Higgins is dealing with groin and neck injuries. Both missed Wednesday's practice, and Cincinnati is already without Andrei Iosivas (thumb), who is on injured reserve. Brown now has 21 receptions on 24 targets through four games, giving Joe Burrow another option if the Bengals remain short-handed. Cincinnati threw 54 passes Sunday, so that kind of receiving volume isn't something Brown can count on every week. Still, his involvement as a pass-catcher gives his fantasy value another way to climb while the running game continues to struggle.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Jameson Williams' Upside Remains Evident if He Can Limit Mistakes
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 8, 2026, 1:13 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams topped 100 yards for the first time in a Week 4 loss to the Panthers, making good on a season-high 53 routes run. While that level of passing volume would be unsustainable for most offenses, both Williams and teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown now rank among the league's top six players by total routes run. While Williams' league-leading four drops have caused notable fantasy frustration, his usage remains encouraging, and in Week 5, the Lions face a Cardinals defense that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points above expectation to the wide receiver position. The fifth-year pro makes for a high-upside start as RotoBaller's WR22.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Stefon Diggs Back at Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 12:30 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) is back on the practice field on Thursday, according to Zach Selby of the team's official website. Diggs was a non-participant in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, putting his status in question for Week 5 against the division-rival New York Giants on Sunday. The 32-year-old veteran is now back at practice, though, which is good news, with fellow wideout Terry McLaurin (hamstring) also questionable after missing the loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London in Week 4. Diggs did not really take advantage of McLaurin being out on Sunday against the Colts, as he caught five of his nine targets for 35 yards in the 30-13 loss. With that said, Diggs should see plenty of targets in the passing game in an offense that is getting starting quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) back this weekend. In his first four games with the Commanders this year, the four-time Pro Bowler has 18 catches on 31 targets for 170 yards and three touchdowns, after scoring four touchdowns in the regular season last year with the New England Patriots.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Commanders.com - Zach Selby
Quinshon Judkins' Fantasy Floor Rising Due to Receiving Work
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 12:25 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins is an intriguing buy-low candidate in fantasy football leagues as the Browns head into a very favorable Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets. Judkins saw 17 carries for 53 yards and his first rushing touchdown of the season in last Thursday night's 27-24 win over the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, and he added a season-high six catches on seven targets for 43 yards as Cleveland's clear workhorse back. The second-year back out of Ohio State has not found a ton of running room, averaging just 3.0 yards per carry on his 59 rushing attempts through four games, after he averaged 3.6 yards per rushing attempt in 14 starts as a rookie in 2025. The former second-rounder had a team-high six catches, though, and if he continues to be used more like that in the passing game in this Browns offense, Judkins will continue to have a higher floor as an RB2 for fantasy football managers. In a Week 5 matchup this Sunday on the road against the Jets, Judkins should be locked in as a starter in all leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Roschon Johnson Worth Monitoring in Deep Leagues With Injuries at RB
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 12:14 PM ETChicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson is a name to monitor in deep leagues with Chicago's backfield currently banged up as they head into an important divisional clash this weekend against the Green Bay Packers. Both D'Andre Swift (hip, knee) and Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) are dealing with multiple injuries and did not practice on Wednesday. Head coach Ben Johnson downplayed Monangai's thumb injury, so at the very least, he should be able to suit up at Lambeau Field on Sunday. The 25-year-old Johnson had four carries for 16 yards in Sunday's 23-12 win over the New York Jets in Week 4, adding one catch for seven yards on his only target in the passing game. Swift and Monangai had 45 rushing attempts for 204 yards and two touchdowns as the bulk of the offense for the Bears on the day. Johnson is still probably a long shot to be a standalone fantasy play in Week 5 with quarterback Tyler Bagent running the offense for at least one more week. He has just four carries for 16 yards through four games in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Rico Dowdle Up in the Air to Return in Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 8, 2026, 12:05 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday that running back Rico Dowdle (toe) will continue to work towards a return in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. McCarthy also said that Dowdle's status is still up in the air for Sunday. A dislocated toe has been the reason why Dowdle has missed each of the team's last two games. He was limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, though, so if he can upgrade to a full practice by Friday, Dowdle could have a good shot at returning and sharing backfield work with Jaylen Warren. Dowdle's return would be bad news for Warren's fantasy managers, as McCarthy has said that he plans to return to a platoon in the backfield with both RBs once Dowdle has healed from his toe injury. The 28-year-old Dowdle is now a long shot to record a third straight 1,000-yard season with his third different team in 2026. He had 15 carries for 37 yards (2.5 yards per carry) and caught four passes for 28 yards in his first two games as a Steeler before dislocating a toe. At best, Dowdle will be in the RB3/flex conversation if he returns this weekend against Indy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Michael Pittman Jr. Reportedly Out Multiple Weeks With Foot Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 8, 2026, 12:03 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is expected to miss multiple weeks, according to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Pittman was seen moving around the locker room on a scooter Wednesday with his left foot elevated. He already missed Week 2 with the injury, and his return hasn't brought much production, with just four catches for 31 yards on nine targets over the past two games. He now looks set to miss Sunday's matchup with his former team, Indianapolis. Roman Wilson is worth a look if he's still available in fantasy leagues. He's drawn six targets in every game this season and has scored in consecutive weeks, including a three-catch, 74-yard performance against Cleveland last Thursday. Rookie Germie Bernard also saw eight targets when Pittman missed Week 2, though Wilson has made the stronger case for fantasy consideration behind DK Metcalf.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Chris Adamski
Matthew Golden Solidifying His Place in Packers' Passing Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 8, 2026, 11:38 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden didn't put up much yardage in Week 4, but he still found the end zone for the second straight game. Golden caught three of seven targets for 21 yards against Tampa Bay, including a two-yard touchdown on fourth down. The second-year receiver now has 18 catches for 274 yards and two scores through four games, already putting him within 87 yards of his entire rookie-season total. More importantly, the targets have been there. Golden has drawn 37 looks, five more than Christian Watson and the most on Green Bay's roster. He saw 12 targets in both Week 1 and Week 3, turning the latter opportunity into his first 100-yard receiving game of the season. Watson remains the more productive receiver, but Golden has established himself as a regular part of the passing attack rather than a complementary option. His catch rate still leaves room for improvement, though the opportunities have been consistent. RotoBaller ranks him WR18 for Week 5 against Chicago, reflecting how much his fantasy value has grown.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jayden Daniels a Full-Go for Week 5 Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 8, 2026, 11:25 AM ETWashington Commanders offensive coordinator David Blough doesn't anticipate any game-plan restrictions for quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) in Week 5. Asked by ESPN's John Keim whether Daniels' return posed any challenges for the offense, Blough's answer was brief: "He's full go." Daniels has missed the past two games with a dislocated left elbow, but was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is expected back Sunday against the Giants. He'll wear a brace on his non-throwing arm, which the team says won't interfere with his throwing motion. Daniels rushed 12 times for 100 yards across his first two games, and how much Washington asks him to use his legs will be of particular interest for fantasy managers. The Commanders have also been working on ways for him to protect his elbow when going to the ground.--Bruno Mulé
Source: John Keim
Rashid Shaheed's Backfield Work Gives His Fantasy Value a Boost
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 8, 2026, 11:16 AM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed finally made an impact in Week 4, although it wasn't through the passing game. Shaheed lined up in the backfield against the Chargers and scored on a 28-yard run, finishing with 33 rushing yards on two carries and adding one catch for 20 yards. It was his first offensive touchdown since joining Seattle. Head coach Mike Macdonald said the team had been working on the package since training camp, with Jadarian Price's injury helping bring it into the game plan. Shaheed has struggled to establish much of a receiving role, catching just seven passes for 73 yards on 15 targets through four games. Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues to command most of the attention in Seattle's passing attack, so finding other ways to get Shaheed involved could make a difference. The Seahawks have since added depth at running back, which leaves his future rushing opportunities uncertain. Still, the added wrinkle gives Shaheed a little more fantasy appeal, particularly in deeper leagues where his big-play ability remains worth monitoring.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
KC Concepcion Jr. Emerging as Undisputed No. 1 Receiver in Cleveland
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 8, 2026, 11:03 AM ETCleveland Browns rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. has seen his snap share grow in each of the last two weeks, and he played an impressive 92% of the snaps in last week's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He now has 17 targets over his last two games, and he produced a respectable five catches for 64 yards against Pittsburgh. The first-round rookie has lived up to all of the pre-draft hype so far. Not every rookie can ascend into a large role right away, but Concepcion has wasted no time making an impact in this Cleveland offense. The only glaring issue so far has been his catch rate, as he has hauled in just 60.1% of his targets. However, that could be attributed to the quarterback play, and it's also worth noting this rate has started to bounce back ever since an abnormally quiet Week 3 showing. All in all, we're excited about the fantasy outlook for Concepcion, especially with the Browns at 3-1 and playing good football on offense. For now, Concepcion is a low-end fantasy WR2, but he has clear high-end WR2 or low-end WR1 upside this year.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rhamondre Stevenson the Running Back to Roster in New England
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 8, 2026, 10:39 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been an overwhelming success story through the first four weeks of the season. The 28-year-old has solidified himself as a fantasy RB2 in PPR leagues, largely thanks to his pass-catching contributions. He has 12 catches on 16 targets this season, as well as 44 rushing attempts and 3.7 yards per carry. The rushing work has been nothing special, but Stevenson's ability to catch passes is nearly unparalleled among running backs. Plus, he's an excellent pass blocker, which has allowed him to get on the field for passing downs more than teammate TreVeyon Henderson. While any sort of shared backfield isn't ideal for fantasy football, Stevenson has solidified himself ahead of Henderson for the time being. As a result, he remains a mid-to-low RB2 heading into Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Jones Sr. Handling Extremely High Volume with Ease
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 8, 2026, 10:35 AM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. was seemingly phased out of a high-volume role last year, but he has bounced back as an every-down option out of the backfield this season. An early-season injury to Jordan Mason (hand) thrust Jones into the lead-back role, and he has averaged a whopping 23 touches per game in three weeks since then. He has been heavily featured on the ground, but he has also taken on an enormous role in the passing game with 14 targets over his last two contests. The 31-year-old is enjoying a volume-based career resurgence, putting him firmly back on the fantasy radar as an RB2 for as long as Mason remains sidelined. Jones will remain a borderline must-start in this week's game against the Saints before heading on to his bye week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Carnell Tate Trending Up with Enormous Volume Share
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 8, 2026, 10:31 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate has been one of the lone bright spots for his team this season. The No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft, Tate has quickly ascended into a high-volume role as one of quarterback Cam Ward's favorite targets. He has played at least 84% of the snaps in three of his first four NFL games, and he has seen his target total increase each of the last two weeks. He was especially dominant in Week 4, catching nine of 12 targets for 145 yards. The only blemish on his stat line was a lost fumble. Outside of the turnover, Tate proved that he is a consistent, reliable option for the Titans in the passing game, and the team should continue to feature him as they look to break out of a 0-4 start. Tate has surged into the mid-to-high WR2 tier for fantasy football, but managers must acknowledge that he has a slightly lower floor given that Ward is susceptible to dud outings as a passer.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Williams Has Looked "Spry and Comfortable" Amid Recovery
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 8, 2026, 10:26 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) has "looked spry and comfortable taking drops, planting, [and] slinging it around," according to Dan Wiederer of The Athletic. Williams is working his way back from a Grade 2 hamstring strain that he suffered in the Bears' Week 2 loss to the Vikings. Officially, he has not returned to practice, but sources have told Wiederer that the former No. 1 pick has looked very good while rehabbing and recovering. Williams has already been ruled out for Week 5, but the fact that the Bears never placed him on IR suggests that he has a chance to return in Week 6. With that being said, the Bears also have 11 days off between Weeks 7 and 8, so that could be a natural time for him to re-integrate into the offense. Whenever Williams does return, he'll look to pick up right where he left off as a QB1 in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Dan Wiederer
Cowboys Activate Tyler Smith from Injured Reserve for Thursday Night
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 8, 2026, 10:20 AM ETThe Dallas Cowboys have activated guard Tyler Smith (thumb) from injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Smith is coming off a full practice session and will make his season debut on Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The All-Pro lineman landed on IR shortly before the regular season began, as he required surgery on his thumb. He missed no more than the minimum four games, and now he's back in action and will offer key protection in front of Dak Prescott and Javonte Williams. The former first-round pick will look to build off an impressive 2025 campaign that saw him post a career-high 81.0 PFF run-blocking grade.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Michael Pittman Jr. Battling Injury, Not Getting Targets
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 8, 2026, 9:58 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) has been limited in practice while dealing with a foot injury, and he hasn't been able to get going this season with his new team. Pittman has been mostly an afterthought since returning from missing Week 2, even though the Steelers have scored 30 and 24 points in the last two weeks and Aaron Rodgers has thrown for over 290 yards and six touchdowns. Pittman didn't score any of those touchdowns and only had two catches in each game, for 16 yards and 15 yards. In deep leagues, you can hold on to Pittman and hope he overcomes the injury and becomes more productive later in the season, but with the offense going so well without him, that seems like it could be a long way away. If there are better short-term options on your waiver wire who are on the rise, Pittman is a drop candidate in standard-sized leagues coming into the Steelers Week 5 matchup with his former team, the Colts.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Lamar Jackson Dealing with a "Rare" Ankle Sprain
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 8, 2026, 9:47 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) isn't dealing with a high-ankle sprain or a low-ankle sprain, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Instead, he's dealing with a "non-traditional" ankle sprain, which is what makes it tricky to put an exact timeline on his return. Jackson did not practice at all on Wednesday, but if he's able to practice on Thursday, there is still a chance he will play in Week 5 against the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday Night Football. If Jackson isn't able to practice on Thursday, it will likely be Tyler Huntley who gets the start in that contest after completing eight of his nine pass attempts for 63 yards and adding 16 rushing yards on four carries in the second half against the Titans last week. Keep a close eye on Thursday's practice report as you plan your strategy for Sunday regarding any of the Ravens' offense.--Zach Thompson
Source: Ian Rapoport
Chris Godwin Jr. Is a Drop Candidate in Most Leagues
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 8, 2026, 9:34 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. is coming off his busiest game of the season, but things aren't looking great for the veteran wide receiver for the next several weeks. Godwin caught a season-high six passes in Week 4 against the Packers but only totaled 31 yards. QB Jalon Daniels only threw for 148 total yards on 27 attempts in that game, and his inexperience as an undrafted rookie limits the upside of the offense while Baker Mayfield (thumb) is out. Mayfield is expected to miss about six to eight weeks, which puts his return in November. While Godwin may still have PPR value due to getting plenty of targets, his ceiling is limited until Mayfield returns. With so many rising receivers on the waiver wire in most leagues, Godwin is a drop candidate in standard leagues if you can't just hold him until Baker gets back.--Zach Thompson
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brian Thomas Jr. Is Playing a Smaller Role in Jacksonville
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 8, 2026, 9:22 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and racked up 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie, but he has fallen into a smaller role in coach Liam Coen's offense for the last two seasons and has become a drop candidate in standard-sized fantasy leagues. Thomas has only totaled nine catches for 105 yards and a touchdown through the first four games of the season, playing well behind WRs Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers and ranking fourth on the team in targets behind TE Brenton Strange as well. Thomas only had three targets in the last two weeks combined, and his reduced role makes him hard to trust unless there is an injury or he is traded to a new team with more targets available. He still has the skills to give him upside and is on the field, but he's not getting enough targets right now to be an option you have to hold on to in standard-sized leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Nabers Expresses Visible Frustration with Lack of Targets in Victory
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 8, 2026, 9:14 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) is dealing with soreness in his surgically repaired right knee and is uncertain if he'll be able to play this week against the Commanders. Nabers said, "We'll see how the next day goes," when asked about his availability after practice on Wednesday. He also discussed his frustrations on the sideline in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. Nabers said, "I felt like I didn't get targeted much after halftime," which is why he was waving his arms at the Giants' sideline and yelling to the coaching staff several times during the game. He did only get three targets in the second half, but it remains to be seen if coach John Harbaugh and his staff will allow Nabers to behave this way or if it will get him any more work. If he does overcome his knee issues and plays this week, he will be a solid WR3, according to RotoBaller's rankings, where he is the No. 26 WR for Week 5.--Zach Thompson
Source: Pat Leonard