De'Vondre Campbell Will Be Suspended For Remaining Three Games
3 weeks agoSan Francisco 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell won't be joining the team for the final stretch of the season, according to Ian Rapoport. The nine-year veteran will be suspended for the team's last three games of the year after refusing to enter the game against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Dre Greenlaw, who appeared in his first game of the season, regained his role on the defense while playing 46% of the defensive snaps, and that didn't seem to sit well with Campbell. Head coach Kyle Shanahan even said, "His actions from the game is just not something you can do to your team." The next step with Campbell and the team likely won't happen until the offseason.
Source: Ian Rapoport
