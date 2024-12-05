Lions D/ST Faces Tough Test Against Green Bay Offense
2 days agoThe Detroit Lions defense/special teams unit will look to step up as they prepare to face a high-powered Green Bay offense on Thursday Night Football in Week 14. While the Lions boast a solid defensive unit, ranking top-3 in interceptions this season, the Packers present a formidable challenge. Green Bay ranks third in the NFL in total yards per game and eighth in points per game, showcasing an offense that has been difficult for defenses to contain. Given the Packers' offensive firepower, fantasy managers may want to explore other streaming options for D/ST this week, as Detroit could struggle to generate meaningful fantasy production in this matchup.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller