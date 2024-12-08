Desmond Bane Unavailable Versus Wizards
3 days agoMemphis Grizzlies guard/forward Desmond Bane (toe) will not play on Sunday against Washington. A sore toe will end a spell of 12 consecutive appearances for Bane, who's had a quiet campaign in 2024-25. Ja Morant (back) also won't play on Sunday, allowing players like Scotty Pippen Jr., Marcus Smart, and Jaylen Wells to step into larger roles. Memphis' reserves should do plenty of damage against a team that shares the league's worst defensive record, allowing 123.0 points per game on average.
Source: Memphis Grizzlies PR
