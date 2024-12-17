Derek Carr's Week 16 Status Unknown
3 weeks agoNew Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi said that it's too soon in the week to guess whether quarterback Derek Carr (concussion, hand) could play in Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers next Monday night. However, Rizzi also said it "wouldn't be a reach" to expect that Carr will be cleared to play at some point before the end of the season. The coach also said he will wait to decide which QB will take the first practice reps this week and potentially start if Carr cannot go. However, all signs point to rookie Spencer Rattler getting the nod after the team benched Jake Haener in the one-point loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 15. The 33-year-old Carr suffered a concussion and a fractured left (non-throwing) hand in the Week 14 win over the New York Giants. Fantasy managers shouldn't be expecting him to help them the rest of this year.
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Mike Triplett
