Denzel Ward Won't Return In Week 17
2 weeks agoCleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Miami Dolphins. The 27-year-old registered four tackles prior to his departure, bringing his season total to 48. Ward has appeared in all 16 games this season, but he's missed parts of several contests due to various injuries. He'll now have seven days to get healthy ahead of the Browns' season finale next Sunday in Baltimore.
Source: Mary Kay Cabot
Source: Mary Kay Cabot