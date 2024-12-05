Demarcus Robinson Limited On Wednesday
2 days agoLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (hand) was a limited practice participant on Wednesday in the first session of the week. Before injuring his hand in the Week 13 win over the New Orleans Saints, Robinson caught two of his three targets for 49 yards and a touchdown. His hand injury is worth watching this week, but he's probably likely to play through it in Week 14 against the visiting Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp get most of the aerial targets from quarterback Matthew Stafford in this offense, but the 30-year-old Robinson remains involved as well and has had a nose for the end zone, scoring a career-high seven touchdowns in 12 starts. He's scored in each of the last two games, although it's come on only four catches for 64 yards. Robinson will be a touchdown-dependent WR4/5 in Week 14 against Buffalo if he's active.
Source: Sirius XM NFL Radio - Adam Caplan
