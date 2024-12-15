David Njoku Out For Week 15
3 weeks agoCleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (hamstring) wasn't able to do enough during pre-game workouts to convince the coaching staff to play him this weekend and he's been officially ruled out for Sunday's contest against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. The Browns said early this week that it was looking unlikely that Njoku would be able to play after getting injured in the Week 14 loss to the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite missing practice all week, though, Njoku wasn't ruled out and was listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report. We now know fantasy managers won't have Njoku this week, and quarterback Jameis Winston will also be without receiver Cedric Tillman (concussion) for a third straight game. Jordan Akins will likely see more action with Njoku out, but receivers Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore will most likely benefit the most from a fantasy perspective.
Source: Cleveland Browns
