David Moore Barely Contributes In Week 15 Loss
3 weeks agoCarolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore didn't stand out at all in the Week 15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, catching two of his four targets for 19 receiving yards. In a game in which the Panthers offense struggled against the rejuvenated Cowboys defense, Moore failed to capitalize after rookie receiver Xavier Legette left the game with a groin injury. Rookie Jalen Coker led the team with 110 receiving yards and a touchdown thanks to an 83-yard touchdown reception. All four of Moore's targets came in the fourth quarter with Legette on the sidelines. If Legette is forced to miss time, Moore should enter the starting lineup alongside Coker and veteran Adam Thielen, potentially giving him deep-league flex value in Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals. Moore caught 11 of 19 targets for 121 yards and a TD in Weeks 12 and 13 with Coker sidelined.
Source: ESPN.com
