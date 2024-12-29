Davante Adams Likely To Face The Bills
2 weeks agoAccording to ESPN's Adam Schefter, New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (hip) is anticipated to suit up for Sunday's AFC East showdown with the Buffalo Bills. The wideout is dealing with a hip issue and didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Although he logged a limited session on Friday, it still wasn't enough to avoid a questionable designation for Week 17. Adams has been on a roll of late, finding the end zone five times in the last four games. With Aaron Rodgers looking for his 500th career touchdown, Adams has plenty of motivation to score versus the Bills. Assuming the 32-year-old gets the official green light to suit up, he's a must-start in all fantasy formats.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter