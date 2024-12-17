D'Andre Swift Racks Up 89 Yards In Loss To Vikings
3 weeks agoChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift amassed 79 yards on 19 carries in his team's 30-12 loss against the Minnesota Vikings. He added ten more through the air on his lone target. Swift bounced back in this one after a poor string of games on the ground, during which he averaged 35.7 yards per game and 2.82 YPC. Still, it wasn't enough to get him to double-digit fantasy points -- a feat he's failed to accomplish since Week 11. In his and his team's defense, they've been through quite the gauntlet of defenses over the last four weeks (MIN [twice], DET, SF). However, there is no denying that the Bears' offense lacks execution. The 25-year-old will get a rematch with Chicago's division-rival Detroit Lions in Week 16 and could be a candidate for a decent outing with the Lions' mounting injuries on the defensive side of the ball.
Source: ESPN
