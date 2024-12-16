Damian Lillard Misses Practice On Monday
3 weeks agoAccording to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com, Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (undisclosed) missed practice on Monday. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said Lillard's absence was "precautionary." Fantasy managers should wait until the team releases their official injury report and see what Lillard is dealing with. However, expect the 34-year-old to suit up in Tuesday's NBA Cup Final against the Thunder. Managers should feel safe having him in their fantasy lineup if he plays, as the veteran guard is averaging 25.7 points per contest.
Source: Brett Siegel
