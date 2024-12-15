Dalton Kincaid Active For Week 15
3 weeks agoBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) is officially active for Week 15 against the Detroit Lions. He had been listed as questionable, but the expectation was that he'd be able to play on Sunday. The second-year tight end has had an underwhelming season, ranking as the overall TE26 in fantasy football with his 34 catches, 456 yards, and two touchdowns. When healthy, he ranks as a mid-to-high TE2. Managers in 12-team leagues can likely find a better option than Kincaid this week.
Source: Buffalo Bills PR
