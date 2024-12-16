Cubs Unlikely To Seek Trade Partner For Nico Hoerner
3 weeks agoAccording to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Chicago Cubs are less likely to seek a trade partner for second baseman Nico Hoerner. Rosenthal noted that the Cubs needed to move an infielder to create a path for their top prospect, Matt Shaw, and that was accomplished by including Isaac Parades in the package to bring in Kyle Tucker. With Parades out of the lineup, the Cubs will likely prefer to keep Hoerner for the time being. Last season, the 27-year-old held a .273/.335/.373 line with seven home runs and 31 stolen bases. Hoerner opened the season as the leadoff hitter but was eventually pushed down to the bottom half of the lineup. Hoerner also underwent flexor tendon surgery in October but was not given a definite timeline and could miss some time early on. Fantasy managers should monitor his status during Spring Training. If he returns to his spot at the top of the order, Hoerner does have a path to being a reliable top-12 second baseman in category formats, given his elite speed and batting average. He could also be in line to tally a career-high in runs batting in front of Kyle Tucker.
Source: Ken Rosenthal
