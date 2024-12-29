Cooper Kupp Has Just One Catch Saturday Night
1 week agoLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp managed only one reception for 29 yards on Saturday night in the Rams' 13-9 win against the Cardinals. The Rams only had 54 offensive snaps on Saturday night and Matthew Stafford completed just 17-of-32 passes for 189 yards with his main focus on Puka Nacua. Nacua had 14 targets while Kupp only had three targets. His one catch was an important one since it set up the Rams' only touchdown of the night, but it was the fourth time in his last five games he has been held under 30 receiving yards. The Rams have gone very run-heavy over the last few weeks and Nacua's target dominance has pushed Kupp into the background. His role in Week 18 against the Seahawks is uncertain since the Rams could wrap up a postseason berth on Sunday depending on results, or they could need a win next week to secure the division title. Regardless of what's on the line, Kupp will be hard to trust as a fantasy starter given his recent results.
Source: NFL.com
