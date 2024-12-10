Colt Keith, Justyn-Henry Malloy Will Get Work At First Base At Spring Training
1 day agoAccording to Chris McCosky, the Tigers are planning to use Colt Keith and Justyn-Henry Malloy at first base during Spring Training. While McCosky noted that Keith will still likely operate as the regular second baseman, this move could just add more positional flexibility to the roster. Keith made his major league debut last season and logged 133 of his starts at the keystone and the other 14 as the designated hitter. He held a .260/.309/.380 slash line. Malloy, however, made all of his starts in the outfield, and shifting to first base could provide him more opportunities during the 2025 season. Across a 71-game stint in the majors this past summer, Malloy held an underwhelming .203/.291/.366 line with seven doubles and eight home runs. Given his struggles, moving to first base could get him in the lineup more often, while Keith should be viewed as the No.1 second baseman heading into Spring Training.
Source: Chris McCosky
