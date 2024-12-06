Cody Bellinger's Trade Market Is Heating Up
14 hours agoAccording to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger's trade market is heating up. Levine notes that since the Cubs have a surplus of outfield bats, this could open the door for the Cubs to shop Bellinger at the Winter Meetings. Currently, on their roster, the Cubs have multiple outfielders who are already established at the major league level, such as Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki, and several young outfield prospects, including Pete Crow-Armstrong, Owen Caissie, and Kevin Alcantara. Crow-Armstrong flashed a high upside late last summer as he posted a stellar .314 AVG in August with five doubles, four home runs, and six stolen bases. Bellinger was still very productive last season, holding a solid .266/.325/.426 slash line. However, with their top outfield prospect, Owen Caissie, knocking on the big league door, the Cubs may use this as an opportunity to trade Bellinger to find a player to improve another position on their roster. If Bellinger is moved out of the Northside, Caissie is a name to keep a close eye on during Spring Training as he could be a high-upside pick in late in drafts.
Source: Bruce Levine
