Chris Olave To Visit With Specialist Next Week
16 hours agoNew Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi said on Wednesday that wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) is scheduled to meet with a specialist next week. Rizzi also said Olave is in "great spirits" and that he's been present for practice in recent weeks as he recovers from his second concussion of 2024. The Saints placed the former first-rounder on Injured Reserve after he suffered his second concussion against the division-rival Carolina Panthers in Week 9. He has one more week before he's eligible to return from IR for Week 15 against the Washington Commanders, but it remains unclear if the Saints will activate him by then, and it will likely depend on what specialists say next week. Whether Olave returns at all this year could depend on whether the Saints are alive in the postseason race when Olave is ready to return. New Orleans is currently 4-8 but only two games back in their division.
Source: USA TODAY - Jacob Camenker
