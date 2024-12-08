Chase Brown Looks To Remain Productive On Monday Night
4 days agoCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown has played well this season. In 12 games, the 24-year-old has 677 yards and six touchdowns off 152 carries. He also has 38 catches for 237 yards and two more scores. With production like that, he belongs in every fantasy lineup going. But Brown could be even more productive versus Dallas on Monday night, with the Cowboys allowing 14 rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs during the 2024-25 campaign, the second-worst total in the National Football League.
Source: ESPN
