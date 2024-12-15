Chamarri Conner Ruled Out With Concussion
3 weeks agoKansas City Chiefs cornerback Chamarri Conner (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. At the time of his departure, he had four tackles, bringing his season total up to 65. He'll now have less than one week to clear concussion protocol before the Chiefs' next contest against the Houston Texans. In the meantime, Christian Roland-Wallace, Keith Taylor, and Nazeeh Johnson should earn more defensive snaps.
Source: Kansas City Chiefs
Source: Kansas City Chiefs