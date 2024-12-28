Cason Wallace Out Versus Hornets
2 weeks agoOklahoma City Thunder point guard Cason Wallace (quad) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. This is the first game of Wallace's career that he'll miss, snapping an incredible 111-game streak. He's set to return on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Wallace is one of several guards ruled out for the Thunder, others being Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort and Alex Caruso. Isaiah Joe will likely receive increased playing time in his absence.
Source: NBA
